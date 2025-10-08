Jonathan Gannon: Arizona Cardinals coach fined $100,000 by own team for sideline altercation with Emari Demercado

Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon has been fined $100,000 (£75,000) by his own team after a heated sideline altercation with Emari Demercado during their narrow 22-21 defeat to Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Demercado looked as if he had a 72-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter that would have increased the Cardinals' lead to 28-6 with 12.40 remaining in the game.

Instead, he dropped the ball before crossing the goal line, and the play was ruled a fumble out of the back of the end zone, which gave the Titans possession at their 20.

In the aftermath, video circulated on social media showing Gannon yelling in Demercado's face before swiping his arm downward, appearing to jostle Demercado.

The Titans then rallied for 16 straight points and snapped a 10-game losing streak dating to last season.

ESPN report Gannon has been fined £75,000 which will not be publicly announced by the team and that the NFL has been in contact with the NFL Players Association, but there will be no further punishment for the Cardinals head coach.

"I woke up this morning and didn't feel great about it, honestly," said Gannon, who apologised to Demercado on Monday.

"I just told [the team], I kind of let the moment of what happened get the better of me there. Obviously, I try to be emotionally stable and calm because my job is to solve problems during a game and lead the charge on that. It's not really who I am, who I want to be, and I told the guys that today.

"It's a mistake by me, and it's just like everybody in there, everybody made some type of mistake yesterday, which culminates to why we didn't win the game, and we can't let it happen moving forward."

The Cardinals (2-3) have dropped three straight games, all on last-second field goals, which is a first in NFL history.

Gannon is in his third year leading Arizona, coming to the desert after two seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator.

