Today on Sky Sports Racing: Worcester hosts seven-race card

Worcester takes centre stage on Sky Sports Racing this afternoon, with seven races over jumps to enjoy from 4.50pm...

5.25 Worcester - Hidden Depths faces Dorrells Pierji

Neil Mulholland's Hidden Depths has been mixing flat and jumps racing this summer and having scored impressively over this course and distance on his last chase start, he will be popular to follow up with the benefit of a prep run on the flat.

The Dean Summersby-trained Dorrells Pierji has been prolific in the point-to-point field, winning five of his six starts since April. Eleven years young now, he will be having his first start under rules for over two years, but would rate a big danger if able to translate his recent hot streak.

Of the others, Olivers Travels showed the benefit of first-time cheekpieces when claiming a course and distance event on his last start and must be feared off a 7lb higher mark.

7.00 Worcester - In-form Light Fandango and Onlymatteroftime clash

Willie Mullins fields a rare runner at the Worcestershire venue as Onlyamatteroftime headlines a field of 10 under Patrick Mullins. Super impressive when taking a Warwick maiden hurdle back in May, he rates the one to beat on official ratings for his powerful connections.

Light Fandango justified the short odds when claiming a Uttoxeter novice on his first start for Mulholland and with the promise of more to come as he steps up in trip, he ought to be in the money under Brian Hughes.

Recent winners Flying Fortune and Wilful complete the shortlist.

7.35 Worcester - Dynamite Kentucky and Catuaba feature

Topweight Dynamite Kentucky has been knocking on the doors this summer, finishing in the places on several occasions including when runner-up on his last two starts and a similar effort would see him go close in this lesser grade. Dr Richard Newland's nine-year-old is without a win since 2022, however, and faces some in-form rivals.

The pick of the these looks to be Catuaba who scored for the second time over hurdles at Stratford last month and a 7lb penalty could underestimate his chances.

No Way Pedro is a three-time course winner and rates best of the rest for Daisy Hitchens and Harry Reed.

Wednesday's racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Worcester live on Sky Sports Racing.