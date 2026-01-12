Today on Sky Sports Racing: Nunc Est Bibendum goes in search of hat-trick at Lingfield

It's a busy Monday on Sky Sports Racing, with Lingfield and Hereford hosting action before evening racing on Wolverhampton's all-weather.

1.10 Lingfield - Nunc Est Bibendum chases the hat-trick

Nunc Est Bibendum will look to bring up the hat-trick in the Midnite, Building The Future Of Betting Handicap this afternoon.

Gary and Josh Moore picked this mare up in the November of 2024 from Stephen Gerard Carey's yard and in the first three runs it was clear she wasn't a middle-distance horse. She recorded her first career win from 10 starts in December off a mark of 57, despite finding trouble in-running. A month and a day later she hosed up at Southwell, winning however far Lewis Edmunds would let her, and the handicapper hasn't messed around - giving her a rise of 9lb to now be on a mark of 70.

The best of the rest is likely to be Young Endless, who is zero from three at Lingfield but did notch up a hat-trick in November last year.

The field of four is completed by Prince Quattro and A Tickatickatiming, both of whom appear to be inconsistent types for James Owen and Sheena West respectively.

1.30 Hereford - Unexposed Looping d'Arc faces 13 rivals

The unexposed Looping d'Arc will face 13 rivals in today's 1.30 at Hereford as Warren Greatrex's gelding looks to go back-to-back after winning for the first time at Southwell last time.

He is lightly raced having only been seen twice but has done enough to pique interest. Starting at Newbury he finished second in a bumper that was won by El Cairos in 2024 - a prospect who is now favourite for the Supreme. This term the same bumper was won by Bass Hunter, who Chris Gordon has said is one of the best horses he has trained. Looping d'Arc was second to him on debut and to boost the form further, Bass Hunter has since won a prestigious Listed bumper at Ascot.

He was then thrown into hurdle races and stormed clear on debut to win well hard-held. Given the fact he has only ran twice, he really could be anything.

In opposition is Lady Magic, who is chasing the hat-trick on debut for the Tom Symonds team. This five-year-old mare joined the yard from Adrien Fouassier back in June and is somewhat of an unknown quantity.

Of the others, Donegal showed real promise when only beaten a neck on hurdling debut at Doncaster and boasts the services of champion jockey Sean Bowen onboard. The Evan Williams-trained Guardami Ancora has hit the crossbar the last twice and could trouble the judge again.

1.40 Lingfield - Full-brother to classy Trillium debuts

Comprador debuts at Lingfield today and certainly raises eyebrows, given he is a full brother to Flying Childers winner Trillium.

Donning the same Rockcliffe Stud colours as his sister, Ed Walker's charge is bred to be a very good operator, and all eyes will be on Lingfield to see how he compares to Richard Hannon's classy mare.

Holly Doyle's mount Tactical Blitz is likely to be a main threat to Comprador on debut as he has had a run, albeit a moderate one at Wolverhampton.