Weld eyes Breeders' Cup bid with Eziyra

Declan McDonogh riding Eziyra win the Moyglare 'Jewels' Blandford Stakes at the Curragh

Eziyra is set to go on her travels after extending Dermot Weld's excellent record in the Moyglare "Jewels" Blandford Stakes at the Curragh.

The Aga Khan-owned filly was winning the Group Two for a fourth time in five years for the master of Rosewell House.

Last seen finishing a fine third in the Yorkshire Oaks behind the brilliant Sea Of Class, the drop back to 10 furlongs seemed to suit the daughter of Teofilo.

Aidan O'Brien's Curly was sent into a early lead by Seamie Heffernan and she still held a sizeable advantage as the field turned into the straight.

Declan McDonogh set off in pursuit on Eziyra with two furlongs to run and when it seemed like she had mastered Curly, Jessica Harrington's I'm So Fancy emerged as a serious challenge on the outside.

The two became embroiled in a tussle, but Eziyra was always holding on and the 11-8 favourite obliged by three-quarters of a length, with Who's Steph flying at the finish to nab I'm So Fancy on the line for second.

Weld said: "She's a wonderful filly to train. She's now won five Group races and been second in two Group Ones, sheer consistency.

"We've won this race a lot of times and that's three years running now. This is a very good filly and I'd say she could be the best of them from sheer consistency.

"I've had it in my mind to go to Canada for the E.P Taylor and that would be possibly her next race. and then we'll go on for the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf with her after that.

"She used not to be that relaxed and that's why she wears the hood, but on the racetrack all she does is battle. She's a very courageous filly and a very good one.

"She's very straightforward. She's a very genuine, very sound filly and I said if there's a nice gallop sit second or third and if there's no pace make it yourself as you're in the key box, drawn one.

"We'll look forward to Canada with her and then the Breeders' Cup. I'd say this is it this year. She's been a Group-winning two-year-old, a very good three-year-old and good four-year-old."