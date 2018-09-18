Dancing Brave Bear back in action at Yarmouth

A view of Yarmouth racecourse

Dancing Brave Bear makes her first appearance since Royal Ascot in the EBF Stallions John Musker Fillies' Stakes at Yarmouth on Wednesday.

The daughter of Street Cry looked an exciting prospect after winning her first two starts on the all-weather at Lingfield and Chelmsford and ran a fine race on her turf debut when second to Give And Take in the Musidora Stakes at York in May.

She finished down the field in the Ribblesdale Stakes in Berkshire the following month, but trainer Ed Vaughan is hopeful she will show her true colours in this 10-furlong Listed contest in the hands of Ryan Moore.

Vaughan said: "Everything seemed to go wrong for her at Ascot. She probably didn't stay the mile and a half, she didn't really handle the track and my horses were running a bit in-and-out at the time.

"We've had no issues with her since. I just decided we'd give her plenty of time and she's looks as well as she's looked all year at the moment.

"She's coming back to a mile and a quarter and she ran a very good race over that trip at York.

"I think the flat, galloping track will suit her and I'm looking forward to getting her going again.

"She's fit and ready to roll."

Dancing Brave Bear is one of nine fillies and mares declared for the £50,000 feature.

The field is headed by Henry Candy's Chain Of Daisies, who was last seen claiming her eighth career victory in the Upavon Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury, a race she also won in 2016.

Winter Lightning appears a major contender for Godolphin and Saeed bin Suroor after finishing third behind Veracious in the Group Three Atalanta Stakes at Sandown less than three weeks ago.

John Gosden and Frankie Dettori team up with Scottish Jig, while Roger Varian's pair of Rasima and Sheikha Reika are also in the mix.