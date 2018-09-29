Fairyland takes Cheveley Park Stakes

Donnacha O'Brien riding Fairyland wins the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket

Fairyland narrowly denied The Mackem Bullet for a second time this season in a thrilling climax to the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Fairyland claimed her third win from four starts when seeing off Brian Ellison's The Mackem Bullet by a nose in the Lowther Stakes at York in August and it was a similarly close fought battle in this six-furlong Group One.

Both horses were positioned prominently from the off, but 6-1 chance Fairyland looked to be travelling much the better entering the final furlong.

However, 25-1 shot The Mackem Bullet refused to go down without a fight and there was just a neck between them at the line.

O'Brien also saddled the third home So Perfect.

Pretty Pollyanna was the 6-4 favourite to confirm her place at the head of ante-post lists for next year's 1000 Guineas.

The daughter of Oasis Dream could not add to her victories in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes and Prix Morny, however, passing the post in fourth.