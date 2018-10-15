Laurens supplemented for Queen Elizabeth II Stakes

Daniel Tudhope

Connections have supplemented Laurens for Saturday's Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO) at Ascot on Saturday at a cost of £70,000.

Karl Burke's charge has enjoyed a tremendous campaign, winning four Group One races this season, and booked her place in the weekend field when working well under PJ McDonald on Sunday/

Owner John Dance tweeted: "She's paid her way re the fee already. Being in the race is indeed a brave call, but it's her best trip and she deserves her place on the card."

McDonald fractured his left ankle and right heel after being thrown from a horse in the paddock at Newcastle on 3rd September and has not ridden in a race since. He is set to return to action, back at Newcastle, on Wednesday.

Happily, beaten a head by Laurens in the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket last time, is set to reoppose.

Roaring Lion has won his past three starts, all in Group 1 company. A decision over whether he contests the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes or QIPCO Champion Stakes will be taken on Thursday morning after connections have walked the course.

French-trained horses have won two of the past four renewals of and plenty will fancy Recoletos to improve that tally. Trained by 55-year-old Carlos Laffon-Parias in Chantilly, the four-year-old finished fourth to Cracksman in the QIPCO Champion Stakes on QIPCO British Champions Day last year but has proven an even greater force back in distance this year.

He won the Churchill Coolmore Prix d'Ispahan at ParisLongchamp in May and struck again at the highest level on his latest start when landing the Prix du Moulin de Longchamp. In between, he beat all bar the now-retired Alpha Centauri in the Jacques le Marois at Deauville.