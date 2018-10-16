David Menuisier points Thundering Blue to Japan Cup
David Menuisier is contemplating sending stable star Thundering Blue on his travels again after earmarking the Japan Cup as a potential end-of-year target.
The Clive Washbourn-owned five-year-old could bid to go one better than in the Canadian International at Woodbine on Sunday, after receiving an invitation to the mile-and-a-half Grade One contest in Tokyo on November 25.
Menuisier said: "He has taken everything really well, and I'm very pleased with him. He ran a really good race at Woodbine.
"I would have preferred him to win, but it is one of those things - he ran well in defeat and had a few Grade One winners behind him.
"If anything, when he made his challenge the horse probably thought he had won.
"He had kind of slowed down a bit - then the other horse (Desert Encounter) came so quick he couldn't quicken again."
He added: "There is a chance we might run in the Japan Cup, because he has been invited and it is a strong consideration.
"It would be the last option of the year - then he will have a well-deserved holiday.
"We are very proud of the horse, and he has done us a lot of favours this year. He is a super horse to be associated with.
"He is definitely up this level, and if he doesn't win at it this year I think he will next year."