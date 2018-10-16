David Menuisier points Thundering Blue to Japan Cup

Thundering Blue (right) ridden by jockey Andrea Atzeni goes on to win the Equinity Technology Handicap at York

David Menuisier is contemplating sending stable star Thundering Blue on his travels again after earmarking the Japan Cup as a potential end-of-year target.

The Clive Washbourn-owned five-year-old could bid to go one better than in the Canadian International at Woodbine on Sunday, after receiving an invitation to the mile-and-a-half Grade One contest in Tokyo on November 25.

Menuisier said: "He has taken everything really well, and I'm very pleased with him. He ran a really good race at Woodbine.

"I would have preferred him to win, but it is one of those things - he ran well in defeat and had a few Grade One winners behind him.

"If anything, when he made his challenge the horse probably thought he had won.

"He had kind of slowed down a bit - then the other horse (Desert Encounter) came so quick he couldn't quicken again."

He added: "There is a chance we might run in the Japan Cup, because he has been invited and it is a strong consideration.

"It would be the last option of the year - then he will have a well-deserved holiday.

"We are very proud of the horse, and he has done us a lot of favours this year. He is a super horse to be associated with.

"He is definitely up this level, and if he doesn't win at it this year I think he will next year."