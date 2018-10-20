Silvestre de Sousa aiming for 2019 repeat after being crowned champion jockey

Silvestre De Sousa is now a three-time champion jockey

Silvestre de Sousa is already looking forward to defending his title in 2019 after being crowned the Stobart champion Flat jockey at Ascot on Qipco British Champions Day.

The 37-year-old Brazilian, who previously won in 2015 an 2017, joins Frankie Dettori and Ryan Moore as a three-time champion.

A suspension meant De Sousa had to sit out the meeting, but that did not dampen his joy after partnering 148 winners from 779 rides in Britain during the title period.

He said: "It's unbelievable to win the jockeys' championship again. After a slow start at the beginning of the season, from halfway we really picked up and it was a good season in the end.

"It takes a lot of effort, but that makes it even more special. I don't have a massive retainer, but I just try to pick up as many rides as I can and ride the right horses.

"Winning the Britannia on Ostilio was a very special moment for me at Royal Ascot.

"It means the world to be crowned the champion for the third time - I'm delighted.

"I'm off to Hong Kong for the winter, so I hope to spend four months out there. The plan is to be champion again next year so hopefully that happens."