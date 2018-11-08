Philip Hobbs sits tight with Defi Du Seuil

Defi Du Seuil ridden by jockey Richard Johnson

In-form Philip Hobbs is one of many trainers praying for more rain so he can unleash Defi Du Seuil over fences.

The Minehead-based handler endured a poor season last term, but has begun the current campaign all guns blazing.

Defi Du Seuil went through his juvenile season unbeaten, winning the Triumph Hurdle by five lengths and following up at Aintree.

However, he never looked himself in two runs last term, finishing well-beaten at Ascot in November and in the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown in February.

The JP McManus-owned five-year-old is now set to go novice chasing.

Hobbs said: "He is ready to run as soon as we get a nice amount of rain.

"He will head to a novice chase somewhere, it it just a case of wherever has enough rain. His schooling has been very good so far."

Defi Du Seuil is a general 25-1 shot for the Arkle Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival in March.