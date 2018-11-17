Baron Alco lands BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham for Moores

Jamie Moore rides Baron Alco clear at the last to win the BetVictor Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Cheltenham

Baron Alco galloped on resolutely to win an incident-packed race for the BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

The seven-year-old kept out of trouble close to the front, as several horses crashed out along the way, to lift the valuable prize for trainer Gary Moore and his son, Jamie, who was a late replacement for another son, Josh, in the saddle.

Baron Alco took his turn with pacemaking duties and only Frodon stood between the Moore runner and victory at the business end, with the 8-1 chance sticking on gamely to hold the Bryony Frost-ridden runner-up by two lengths.

Guitar Pete stayed on strongly for third, with 6-1 favourite Mister Whitaker fourth.

Whoshotwho fell at the first and that led to more as the race unfolded, with the well-fancied Kalandra coming down at the fifth-last fence, while at the fourth-last, Willie Boy, Happy Diva exited. Rather Be was another leading contender to go.

Moore said: "The horse is all heart. To be quite honest I was going to take him out, as I thought the ground was quick enough. Thank goodness the owners talked me into running him.

"They (horse and winning rider) are made for each other. I couldn't be more pleased. He picked up a suspensory injury here in 2016, but the form stacked up and it was a brilliant run that day.

"I was nervous about running today, as this is where he picked up that injury."

He went on: "That (jumping) is what won him the race, they are both very bold - the jockey and horse - and they just kept out of the way.

"It's massive for the yard. We've won two nice races so far this season. It has always been my ambition to get more than £1million in prize money in a season jumping and that helps towards it.

"If we get to a quarter of a million before Christmas it will be all right.

"He is all heart and just does what you want him to do. He has got a great mind as well and if you saw him standing in the saddling box he was as solid as a rock.

"He could get an entry in what was the Caspian Caviar (Gold Cup, at Cheltenham in December) as the entries close next week.

"That would be the obvious thing to do."