Kemboy set for Christmas run at Leopardstown

Willie Mullins: Trains Kemboy

Kemboy remains on course to step up to the highest level in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old made a fine start to his season with victory in the Clonmel Oil Chase last month.

However, members of the Supreme Horse Racing Club were left disappointed when he was ruled out of the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury - for which he was disputing favouritism - after his intended ferry across the Irish Sea was cancelled.

Mullins decided against running Kemboy in last Sunday's John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase and he is instead set to return to three miles in a Grade One contest formerly known as the Lexus Chase on December 28.

Steve Massey, racing manager for the owners, said: "He's in good form and we're still aiming at Leopardstown over Christmas.

"It was really disappointing to miss Newbury, but this is another prestigious race and just to have a horse good enough to run in a race like this is fantastic for his owners and the club as a whole.

"He's an improving horse who has won over three miles on heavy ground at Limerick, so we don't think the step up in trip will be a problem.

"This is obviously going to be another step up in grade for him and we'll find out whether he's up to it or not. We'll know a lot more after he runs, that's for sure.

"I'm sure there'll be plenty of owners and club members heading to Leopardstown to cheer him on."

Kemboy is a best priced 14-1 for the Savills Chase, with Road To Respect and Presenting Percy disputing favouritism at 4-1.