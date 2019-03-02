Winx breaks out of tie with Hurricane Fly with 23rd Grade 1 victory at Royal Randwick

Winx beats Happy Clapper in the Chipping Norton Stakes

Winx broke Hurricane Fly's record for Grade 1 victories when she stormed home to win the Chipping Norton Stakes at Royal Randwick for the fourth time on Saturday.

The record-breaking mare overhauled Happy Clapper by just under two lengths to win the mile contest, claiming her 31st successive victory and 23rd in horse racing's top grade.

She had previously been tied for 22 Grade 1 wins with the legendary dual Champion Hurdle and five-time Irish Champion Hurdle winner Hurricane Fly, who was trained by Willie Mullins and retired in 2015.

Happy Clapper briefly looked to have stolen a march on Winx, moving six lengths clear of the field under Blake Shinn, but Australia's racing superstar was making up ground steadily in behind.

And she picked up impressively, just as the thousands who packed Randwick expected, under jockey Hugh Bowman to stride to the front and see off her old foe in style.

Hurricane Fly previously held the record for Grade 1 race victories

"This horse is a, I say, once in a generation but maybe she's a once in history," Bowman said.

"She's really that special.

"I must admit, if I was on any other horse I probably would have given up hope but she's just an amazing athlete."