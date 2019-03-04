Nicky Henderson says Santini fit to run in RSA Chase

Nicky Henderson has clarified the Santini situation on Twitter

Nicky Henderson still expects Santini to line up in the RSA Insurance Novices' Chase at next week's Cheltenham Festival, despite pulling off a shoe when schooling at Newbury on Sunday.

The seven-year-old has been the long-time ante-post favourite for the Grade One contest on Wednesday week, having made an impressive debut over fences at Newbury in November before placing third in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

However, he was a notable drifter in the betting on Monday, with money coming for his main market rival in the shape of the Gordon Elliott-trained Delta Work.

Henderson took to Twitter in an attempt to dispel the doubts about his participation.

He said: "Santini lost a shoe yesterday and our vet poulticed it as a precautionary measure.

"I have been away from the yard today but have spoken to my staff and they report him fine and we see no reason why he won't run in the RSA.

"Should that change, I will update accordingly."