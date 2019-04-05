Champ lives up to billing in Sefton Novices' Hurdle

Trainer Nicky Henderson

Champ gave Mark Walsh a spare ride to remember when regaining the winning thread in the Doom Bar Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree.

Walsh, who won the Champion Hurdle on Espoir D'Allen, took his chance after Barry Geraghty was hurt in a fall in the Topham.

He bided his time on the Nicky Henderson-trained seven-year-old, before delivering him to challenge in the straight.

Leading two out, the 9-4 favourite bounded clear to strike from Emitom and Lisnagar Oscar, in the process going one place better than in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last month.