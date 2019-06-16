Pretty Polly plan for Wild Illusion

Wild Illusion (L, blue) win the Total Prix Marcel Boussac - Criterium Des Pouliches at Chantilly

Charlie Appleby expects Wild Illusion to be tough to beat when she steps back up in trip in the Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

The daughter of Dubawi will bid for the fourth top level success of her career, reverting back to a mile and a quarter for the Group One prize on June 28.

After settling for second best in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf on her final start last season, Wild Illusion failed to feature on her return when finishing down the field in last month's Prix d'Ispahan at ParisLongchamp.

Appleby said: "Wild Illusion is going to head for the Pretty Polly at the Curragh. I was pleased enough with her first run, and she will definitely come forward for it.

"It was a respectable effort against the colts, because it was the first time she had run against them.

"The most important thing is she will come forward for that run and will improve for the step up to 10 furlongs, and racing against her own sex.

"If she goes to the Pretty Polly in top form then she will be a major player."