Invincible Army stands Diamond Jubilee ground

PJ McDonald riding Invincible Army to win the Duke Of York Clipper Logistics Stakes at York

Invincible Army stands his ground among 20 confirmations as he aims to continue his perfect start to the season in Royal Ascot's Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

A winner at Doncaster and York already this season, James Tate's four-year-old sprinter is on the crest of a wave.

There are two strong French challengers still on course for Saturday, Andre Fabre's Inns Of Court and City Light - beaten a short head by Merchant Navy 12 months ago.

Continuing the international feel is Wesley Ward's Bound For Nowhere, not far behind City Light when third last year.

Stephen Gray's Lim's Cruiser is set to represent Singapore, with Enzo's Lad due to line up for New Zealand.

The Tin Man, winner of the race two years ago for James Fanshawe, Henry Candy's Limato, Champions Day winner Sands Of Mali and Donjuan Triumphant are due to line up too.

Le Brivido and Blue Point have been left in, but both are due to run on Tuesday - in the Queen Anne and King's Stand respectively.