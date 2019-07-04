Newmarket date for Ultra Violet

Ed Vaughan

Ed Vaughan may give impressive debut winner Ultra Violet the chance to maintain her unbeaten record in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket.

The six-furlong Group Two prize, sponsored by bet365, is one of a number of options under consideration for the daughter of Gleneagles following her course-and-distance success last Friday.

Despite losing ground at the start, Ultra Violet gradually worked her way into the race before being pushed out with just hands and heels by Kieren Shoemark to score by eight lengths.

Vaughan said: "Ultra Violet was very impressive and has come out of the race well. She has won her maiden well, and it is all about trying to get some black type now.

"The Duchess of Cambridge is an option. It would be a tough ask on her second start - and it comes quick enough - but she seemed straightforward first time up.

"There is also the Princess Margaret at Ascot and the Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury, which fillies have a good record in. What she has shown us, though, is she is a stakes filly."

The Newmarket trainer also had news of Magic J, who has not been sighted since finishing down the field in the Burradon Stakes on Good Friday.

That Newcastle run was only his second career start, after winning at Yarmouth on his debut last season.

Walker said: "Magic J had to have knee surgery and a chip taken out of it. He is back on track now and will be out later in the year.

"When he comes back he needs to go sprinting."