Kurious set for step up in class

Harry Bentley and Kurious win the Coral Charge at Sandown

Kurious may step up to the top level in the autumn after opening her Group Three account in emphatic fashion at Sandown.

The Henry Candy-trained filly added last week's Coral Charge to her Listed success in the Scurry Stakes at the same venue, to suggest there is more to come.

Connections are in no hurry to turn the the three-year-old daughter of Kuroshio out again and are happy to wait until the autumn when races such as the Group Three Goldene Peitsche at Baden-Baden and Group One sprints, the Flying Five at the Curragh and the Prix de l'Abbaye at ParisLongchamp, could come under consideration.

"She has definitely stepped forward, and there was no fluke about her win at Sandown on Saturday," said Sam Hoskins, racing manager for owners the Hot To Trot syndicate.

"We always thought she was good - and from her spring work with Limato at home, we had been very hopeful for the season, and she's improved every time she's run apart from Newbury.

"We don't know what happened that day. Other than that, she's been highly progressive. We're very excited."

Connections hope autumn conditions will be to her liking too.

Hoskins added: "Henry thinks slightly slower ground would suit her. She got away with it on Saturday, and Sandown is a stiff finish.

"We haven't discussed race plans yet, but I'm sure races like the Prix de l'Abbaye at the end of the season will be under consideration.

"I don't know yet how we'll get there. There aren't many options, but I doubt she'd be going to Goodwood.

"There's a race in Germany - the Goldene Peitsche - and there's also the Flying Five at the Curragh in mid-September.

"She seems to be getting better with age, so there's no rush with her, but I think the autumn will be really interesting and exciting.

"The handicapper has put her up 10lb (to 106) after her Sandown win."