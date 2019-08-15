Deidre confirmed for Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown

Oisin Murphy on Deirde (left) wins the Nassau Stakes

Deirdre's next stop on her European adventure will be Leopardstown for next month's Qipco Irish Champion Stakes.

The feature race of Irish Champions Weekend, it will have a truly international feel with the well-travelled mare set to earn another stamp on her passport.

After a disappointing run at Royal Ascot, she was sent off a relatively unconsidered 20-1 shot in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood, but she flew home to win impressively.

"Bringing Deirdre over to Europe has been a wonderful adventure, and we have been overwhelmed with the friendliness of the welcome," said trainer Mitsuru Hashida.

"Her winning the Nassau Stakes was a fabulous day, not just for us but for Japanese racing, and we now can't wait for her to become the first ever Japanese runner in Ireland, especially in such a globally renowned race as the Irish Champion Stakes.

"It will be a great honour for us and we will be doing our very best to make sure our mare will again represent her country so magnificently."

Pat Keogh, CEO of both Leopardstown and the Curragh, said: "We are delighted to have a horse of Deirdre's calibre come to compete at Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

"Longines Irish Champions Weekend is in its sixth year and from the very beginning, creating an international dimension to the biggest weekend in Irish Flat racing was an integral part of the concept, so to have Deirdre come here with her sporting connections is exceptional news.

"She is a prolific mare that proved her brilliance at Goodwood and it will be a wonderful spectacle to see her compete at Leopardstown."