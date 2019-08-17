Storming win for Thunderous at Newbury

Franny Norton riding Thunderous

Thunderous extended his unbeaten record to take Listed honours with a tenacious success in the Denford Stakes at Newbury.

The Mark Johnston-trained two-year-old backed up wins at Doncaster and Redcar to join a roll of honour which features subsequent Derby winners Lammtarra and Rodrigo De Triano, in a race better known as the Washington Singer.

Racing in the front rank throughout the seven-furlong prize, the Franny Norton-ridden Night Of Thunder colt found plenty for pressure when challenged late on by the Richard Hannon-trained pair Sun Power and Sesame Birah, before defeating the latter by a length.

Assistant trainer Jock Bennett said of the 11-8 winner: "It was very good. We weren't 100 per cent sure about the ground, but we thought his action would go through it and it did. I thought he was tough.

"He didn't show a gear change there, but that might have been the ground. If you look at his form, horses are winning from his maiden so he has got a good profile.

"We will probably have options over a mile and they are talking about things like the Royal Lodge, but I'm sure Mark will talk with Highclere (Thoroughbreds, owners). After you have won a Listed race like this, you can plan the next attack."

Thunderous was introduced at 33-1 for the Qipco 2000 Guineas by Unibet.