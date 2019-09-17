Dream earns Cornwallis shot at Newmarket

James Tate, trainer

Dream Shot could be headed for the Cornwallis Stakes at Newmarket next month after putting up a personal best display when runner-up in the Flying Childers Stakes.

Trainer James Tate was delighted with how the Dream Ahead colt finished his race to claim second spot, just a length behind the Breeders' Cup bound A'Ali in the Group Two at Doncaster over five furlongs.

"He ran a blinder. He's not the most straightforward. He's a little bit wayward. He came home well and that was definitely a career-best effort," said the Newmarket handler.

"I would have thought something like the Cornwallis would be on his radar.

"He's got an entry in a Listed race (Harry Rosebery Stakes) at Ayr this week but the Cornwallis would be more likely."

Tate revealed Kyllang Rock is unlikely to take up his engagement in the Dubai International Airport World Trophy at Newbury on Saturday unless ground condition ease.

"He's in good form. He won his conditions race well the other day (at Nottingham)," he said.

"He does like ease in the ground and the forecast looks pretty dry at the moment.

"I'd say he'll probably sidestep the weekend unless the forecast changed."