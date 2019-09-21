Stradivarius team pick up bonus cheque

Stradivarius

Staff at John Gosden's Clarehaven stables were delighted to receive their share of the £1 million bonus earned by star stayer Stradivarius.

For the second successive year, the diminutive chestnut won the incentive offered by Weatherbys Hamilton as he stretched his unbeaten run to 10.

Stradivarius' owner Bjorn Nielsen boosted the staff percentage from £75,000 by an extra £25,000, as he did 12 months ago.

Gosden said: "The Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers' Million is a fantastic concept and has been a massive success over the last two years.

"It has obviously been the source of great interest to all my staff and to be able to participate in a bonus of this size is very significant and hugely appreciated by them."

Charles Hamilton said: "We have enjoyed every moment of the Stayers' Million over the last two years, but one of the highlights has been being able to present such a significant cheque to the stable staff.

"Behind every great horse there is a great team and to see Stradivarius looking in such magnificent condition towards the end of a long season is a massive credit to them all.

"John Gosden's and Frankie Dettori's expertise speaks for itself, but the health and happiness of horses such as Stradivarius is as much in the hands of those who groom, ride and lavish attention on them every day.

"Stable staff play an indispensable role and are the cornerstone of racing all over the world."