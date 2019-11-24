Donnacha O'Brien quits the saddle

Magical wins the QIPCO Champion Stakes under Donnacha O'Brien

Donnacha O'Brien has announced his retirement from the saddle, stating he wishes to focus on training from next season.

O'Brien, the 21-year-old Irish champion Flat jockey, rode two Group One winners in Britain in 2019, claiming the QIPCO 2000 Guineas on Magna Grecia at Newmarket in May and also partnering Magical to victory in the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot on October 19.

O'Brien is a son of Ballydoyle trainer Aidan and has won 10 Group One races in total, while he's been crowned leading rider in Ireland for the past two seasons.

O'Brien announced his retirement on Twitter where he said in a statement: "After thinking about things for a while I have decided to concentrate on training next year.

"Riding has been very good to me and I owe everything to the people around me. I want to give special thanks to the Magnier, Smith and Tabor families along with my own family for all their support.

"I look forward to training a small group of horses next year and will hopefully build from there."