Angels Breath takes on Mont Des Avaloirs in match

Nico de Boinville riding Angels Breath clear the last

Angels Breath faces just one rival as he tries to make it two from two over fences in the Jacquart Noel Novices' Chase at Ascot.

The Nicky Henderson-trained five-year-old made a successful debut over fences at this track four weeks ago, and steps up two furlongs on Friday.

Henderson had thought of running the grey at Cheltenham last weekend, but decided to give him more time and wait for this Grade Two contest.

"He was good on his chasing debut there last time," said the Seven Barrows handler.

"We decided not to run him at Cheltenham and wait for this, because he did a little bit of work that was flat, but then he was good after that.

"He loved the ground at the last meeting, so hopefully he will again."

Taking on the Henderson runner in a match is Mont Des Avaloirs.

His trainer Paul Nicholls was encouraged by the six-year-old's performance in finishing fourth to Champ, also from the Henderson stable, at Newbury three weeks ago.

That was a first outing since April, during which time the six-year-old had wind surgery.

"He ran very well the other day and was only beaten four lengths by Champ," said Nicholls.

"I made a bit of a mess of that, because I thought we would run in the novice chase and not have the handicapper put you up, but the handicapper put him up 5lb.

"They say if you run in those races you won't go up - but he went up 5lb, so there is no point running in a handicap. The trip should be fine, and he is a nice horse."

The three other entries - Dashel Drasher, Solomon Grey and The Mighty Don - were all scratched at the 24-hour final declaration stage.