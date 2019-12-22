Christmas Racing Quiz of 2019
Last Updated: 22/12/19 2:17pm
Get stuck into our 25 brainteasers to test your knowledge of the last decade in racing.
Questions
2010/2011
1 Which 100-1 shot finished second in the 2010 Epsom Derby?
2 Name the former hurdler who won the 2010 Ascot Gold Cup.
3 Who was champion Flat jockey for the second successive year in 2011?
4 Which chasing star began his dual Grade One-winning campaign by finishing seventh at 50-1 in an Aintree handicap hurdle in October 2011?
5 Which horse gave Colin Tizzard his first Cheltenham Festival win, in 2010?
2012/2013
6 Which horse won the 2000 Guineas and the Derby in 2012?
7 Can you name the horse who won the 2012 St Leger, but was subsequently banned from racing for failing a drug test?
8 How many of Nicky Henderson's seven winners at the 2012 Cheltenham Festival can you name?
9 Which horse won the 2013 Grand National at 66-1?
10 Who owned 2014 Ascot Gold Cup winner Estimate?
2014/15
11 Who trained the winner of the 2014 Cheltenham Gold Cup?
12 Which jockey won the last of three Flat jockey titles in 2014?
13 Who was champion Flat apprentice in 2015?
14 Which former multiple champion Flat jockey died in 2015?
15 Which female rider broke new ground when winning the Melbourne Cup in 2015?
2016/17
16 Which horse was crowned the world's best racehorse in the Longines rankings in both 2016 and 2017?
17 Aclaim gave which jockey his first Group One winner in the 2017 Prix de la Foret?
18 How many top-level winners did Aidan O'Brien saddle in 2017?
19 Which Aintree-winning rider struck gold in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2016?
20 Name the Irish-trained runner beaten a head in the 2016 Melbourne Cup.
2018/19
21 When Tiger Roll won his first Grand National in 2018, which horse was beaten a head into second place?
22 Which two riders announced their immediate retirement from the saddle after winners at the 2018 Punchestown Festival?
23 At which course did Mark Johnston send out his 4,194th winner in 2018 to become the most successful trainer in British history?
24 Which horse provided Ruby Walsh with his 59th and final Cheltenham Festival winner?
25 Which horse provided Aidan O'Brien with his 13th victory the Irish Derby?
Answers
1 At First Sight
2 Rite Of Passage
3 Paul Hanagan
4 Synchronised
5 Cue Card
6 Camelot
7 Encke
8 Sprinter Sacre, Simonsig, Bobs Worth, Riverside Theatre, Finian's Rainbow, Une Artiste, Bellvano
9 Auroras Encore
10 The Queen
11 Jim Culloty
12 Richard Hughes
13 Tom Marquand
14 Pat Eddery
15 Michelle Payne on Prince Of Penzance
16 Arrogate
17 Oisin Murphy
18 28 - setting a new world record
19 Willy Twiston-Davies
20 Heartbreak City
21 Pleasant Company
22 Nina Carberry and Katie Walsh
23 York
24 Klassical Dream
25 Sovereign