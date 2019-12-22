Christmas Racing Quiz of 2019

Barry Geraghty riding Sprinter Sacre

Get stuck into our 25 brainteasers to test your knowledge of the last decade in racing.

Questions

2010/2011

1 Which 100-1 shot finished second in the 2010 Epsom Derby?

2 Name the former hurdler who won the 2010 Ascot Gold Cup.

3 Who was champion Flat jockey for the second successive year in 2011?

4 Which chasing star began his dual Grade One-winning campaign by finishing seventh at 50-1 in an Aintree handicap hurdle in October 2011?

5 Which horse gave Colin Tizzard his first Cheltenham Festival win, in 2010?

2012/2013

6 Which horse won the 2000 Guineas and the Derby in 2012?

7 Can you name the horse who won the 2012 St Leger, but was subsequently banned from racing for failing a drug test?

8 How many of Nicky Henderson's seven winners at the 2012 Cheltenham Festival can you name?

9 Which horse won the 2013 Grand National at 66-1?

10 Who owned 2014 Ascot Gold Cup winner Estimate?

2014/15

11 Who trained the winner of the 2014 Cheltenham Gold Cup?

12 Which jockey won the last of three Flat jockey titles in 2014?

13 Who was champion Flat apprentice in 2015?

14 Which former multiple champion Flat jockey died in 2015?

15 Which female rider broke new ground when winning the Melbourne Cup in 2015?

2016/17

16 Which horse was crowned the world's best racehorse in the Longines rankings in both 2016 and 2017?

17 Aclaim gave which jockey his first Group One winner in the 2017 Prix de la Foret?

18 How many top-level winners did Aidan O'Brien saddle in 2017?

19 Which Aintree-winning rider struck gold in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2016?

20 Name the Irish-trained runner beaten a head in the 2016 Melbourne Cup.

2018/19

21 When Tiger Roll won his first Grand National in 2018, which horse was beaten a head into second place?

22 Which two riders announced their immediate retirement from the saddle after winners at the 2018 Punchestown Festival?

23 At which course did Mark Johnston send out his 4,194th winner in 2018 to become the most successful trainer in British history?

24 Which horse provided Ruby Walsh with his 59th and final Cheltenham Festival winner?

25 Which horse provided Aidan O'Brien with his 13th victory the Irish Derby?

Answers

1 At First Sight

2 Rite Of Passage

3 Paul Hanagan

4 Synchronised

5 Cue Card

6 Camelot

7 Encke

8 Sprinter Sacre, Simonsig, Bobs Worth, Riverside Theatre, Finian's Rainbow, Une Artiste, Bellvano

9 Auroras Encore

10 The Queen

11 Jim Culloty

12 Richard Hughes

13 Tom Marquand

14 Pat Eddery

15 Michelle Payne on Prince Of Penzance

16 Arrogate

17 Oisin Murphy

18 28 - setting a new world record

19 Willy Twiston-Davies

20 Heartbreak City

21 Pleasant Company

22 Nina Carberry and Katie Walsh

23 York

24 Klassical Dream

25 Sovereign