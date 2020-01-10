Huntingdon called off on Friday

Clerk of the Course Jack Pryor looks on as racing is cancelled due to flooding at Huntingdon

Huntingdon's meeting was called off as areas of the racecourse began to flood in the hour before the scheduled first race on Friday's card.

There appeared to be no alarm until just before 10am, when the first inspection was called for 11am, with officials noticing the surrounding waterways were rising and there was a possibility of them breaching the racing surface.

After the first inspection, a second was called for 12 noon - but before then, water was flooding into areas which made the racecourse unsafe, and the decision was taken to call the meeting off.

The card was due to feature an interesting renewal of the Chatteris Fen Juvenile Hurdle, with Gary Moore's Goshen hoping to book his Triumph Hurdle ticket.