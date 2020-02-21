Glenloe ruled out of Cheltenham Festival

Davy Russell riding Delta Work (nearest) clear the last to win The Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle Race from Glenloe (farside)

Gordon Elliott's team for the Cheltenham Festival has shrunk by one - with the leading trainer forced to rule Glenloe out of the meeting.

The JP McManus-owned nine-year-old was favourite for the Fulke Walywn Kim Muir Challenge Cup.

He already has good Festival form to his name, beaten just a short head in the Pertemps Final of 2018 by stablemate Delta Work - now one of the leading fancies for this year's Gold Cup.

Glenloe has yet to win in five outings over fences, but has shaped well the last twice in valuable handicaps.

However, Elliott informed punters via Twitter on Friday morning that his charge will miss the Festival.

He wrote: "Unfortunately Glenloe will be missing this years Cheltenham Festival due to a little set back."