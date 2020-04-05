Trainer David Lanigan set for US switch

David Lanigan is to close his training operation in Newmarket and relocate with his family to Lexington in Kentucky.

Lanigan took out his licence in 2007 and has trained over 200 winners, including the high-class Main Sequence, who won the Lingfield Derby Trial on the way to finishing second to Camelot in the 2012 Epsom Classic.

Among other notable performers were Worth Waiting, Meeznah and Interception, who landed the Wokingham at Royal Ascot in 2015.

Before training in his own right, Lanigan assisted the late Sir Henry Cecil after spending five years in Kentucky working for Johnny T L Jones at Walmac Farm.

Lanigan, who will be joined in Kentucky by his wife, Amy, who is a successful equine photographer, and their two daughters, said: "Racing has been very good to me and my family and we have enjoyed many successes.

"We have been very fortunate to train for some wonderful owners including my parents Bob and Deirdre Lanigan, Mr and Mrs John Magnier, the Niarchos family, Saif Ali, H.H.Sheik Mohammed's Rabbah Bloodstock and Bjorn Nielson to name but a few.

"Moving back to Kentucky has been something that we have been thinking about for a while and the timing is right for us now to make the move.

"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to everyone who has supported us as they have been central to the success that we have enjoyed. I genuinely hope that I will be able to work with each of them again."

Lanigan added: "In this industry you have plenty of ups and downs and without the owners, the horses and our employees, none of our success would have been possible.

"To that end, I would like to thank my staff for their loyalty, dedication and commitment, some who have been with me for over 12 years. We have managed to find new employment for most of them and I wish them all the very best in the future."