Legendary Secretariat wins Virtual Kentucky Derby on day 2020 race was due to take place

Secretariat came out narrowly on top as 13 Triple Crown winners battled it out for the virtual Kentucky Derby crown on Saturday.

The 1973 hero, whose record winning time at Churchill Downs still stands today, just held off the challenge of 1948 champion Citation and Seattle Slew, with the two most recent Triple Crown winners - American Pharoah and Justify -some way further back.

NBC broadcasted the race during a three-hour slot which had been set aside for this season's race, postponed until September 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Secretariat was sent off 7/2 favourite for the race, although no betting was possible, with racing fans able to select their winner online for the chance to win a VIP experience for the rescheduled 2020 race.

Churchill Downs pledged to match donations up to $1m with all proceeds going to Covid-19 relief.

Course bugler Steve Buttleman played Call to the Post from the front steps of his Louisville home and regular commentator Larry Collmus called the race remotely.

Secretariat was a two-time Horse of the Year and swept the Derby, Preakness and Belmont, winning the last race by a record 31 lengths to cap his incredible 1973 Triple Crown campaign.

Churchill Downs hope to be one of the next US tracks to recommence live racing, with the stable area set to open on May 11 and the first meeting scheduled for five days later.

