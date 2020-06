Dark Vision was a length-and-a-quarter winner of the Royal Hunt Cup, under William Buick for Mark Johnston.

The four-year-old, owned by Godolphin, had finished second on his seasonal return at Newcastle this month to Sir Busker - winner of the Silver consolation race which had opened the card.

Dark Vision prevailed at 15-2 from Montatham - with Pogo and Vale Of Kent third and fourth respectively, and a gap back to the remainder of the 23-strong field.