Hello Youmzain edges Diamond Jubilee thriller

Hello Youmzain gave jockey Kevin Stott a first Royal Ascot winner in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

The 4-1 chance was smartly away and led the group down the middle of the track before tacking over to the stands rail after about three furlongs.

He remained in the firing line throughout and although Dettori tried his best to add to his tally on favourite Sceptical, Hello Youmzain was just too strong.

Kevin Ryan's winner rallied when headed and then fended off the late charge of Dream Of Dreams to claim the Group One prize.

Stott said: "It's amazing, I can't quite put it into words.

"Having been jocked off the horse last year for a higher profile jockey, to then get the ride back and win a Group One and for him to go and do that for me is unbelievable.

"I can't describe how thankful I am to get back on him. I'm blessed.

"It was a real thrill, he dug very deep when I needed him, so fair play to the horse. All credit to him more than me.

"Kevin gave me a lot of confidence and I've ridden him before. He told me to ride him like the best horse in the race.

"I'm pretty sure my parents will be delighted, it's a dream come true and I'm very happy.

"He was going into this without a run and he's a very big horse, so it's a great training performance.

"I'm glad Tottenham turned me down (for being too small) now!"