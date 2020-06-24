Tributes paid to Aintree chairman Rose Paterson

The Jockey Club has paid tribute to Rose Paterson after the Aintree chairman's death.

Her husband, Conservative former cabinet minister Owen, described the loss of his wife as a "terrible shock" to the family.

"It is with great sadness that I must inform you that my wife, Rose, has been found dead at our family home in Shropshire," he said.

"Rose and I were married for 40 happy years. She was a wonderful, caring wife, mother and grandmother.

"Her death has come as a terrible shock to us all. I would ask the media to respect the privacy of myself and my family at this extremely difficult time."

Mrs Paterson was appointed chairman of Aintree in 2014, having been a racecourse committee director at the home of the Randox Health Grand National since 2005. She was appointed a steward of The Jockey Club in 2019.

Sandy Dudgeon, senior Jockey Club steward, said: "This is tragic news, and our thoughts go out to Rose's husband Owen and all members of her family.

"Rose was a wonderful person and involved in so many aspects of our sport. She was a skilled chairman at Aintree, a valued member of our board of stewards and headed up our Horse Welfare Group. She also enjoyed participating at grassroots level over many years.

"We appreciated her contribution very much, and my fellow stewards and I looked forward to hearing her sound views on a subject, where she was always sensitive to the best course of action for racing. She will be missed greatly for the person she was."

The Patersons married in 1980 and had two sons and a daughter.