Ryan Moore hopeful Japan can take next step in King George at Ascot

Ryan Moore does not know which of Aidan O’Brien’s challengers he will ride in the King George, but is confident both Magical and Japan are capable of putting up a fight against two-time champion Enable.

Moore, who himself is looking for a third King George title, says he is yet to discuss plans for Saturday's Group 1 at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Enable, winner of the race in 2017 and 2019, is bidding to become the first horse to win a third King George but faces a serious threat from Magical and Japan - both rated 122 - with last year's Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck also featuring in the eight-strong field.

Enable heads the early market as clear favourite after finishing a respectable second behind Ghaiyyath on her seasonal reappearance in the Eclipse at Sandown earlier this month.

"Enable ran a very credible race in the Eclipse," Moore told Sky Sports. "Ghaiyyath was hard fit and leading round Sandown would have suited him.

"In what's been a difficult year, with people not knowing where we stand, you'd have to be pleased with what she did.

"There's no reason to think she's not the same filly she was, or better. We don't know the answer to these questions yet."

On Japan, who Moore rode to third in the Eclipse, he said: "He's a beautiful horse. He's got a super attitude and a highly intelligent animal. I feel he is possibly just getting to his best now.

"He took a couple of races last year and we've seen similar signs from him this year.

"A mile and a half at Ascot obviously suits him well, he won the King Edward as a three year old and hopefully he's ready to take the next step again now."

On Magical, who has been beaten by Enable on all five previous meetings between the two, Moore said: "Magical is another year older and we hope that she is still improving. It's another day, different race, another year and with horses you can never be sure how they are going to get better or go the other way.

"She looked very good at the Curragh last month and she never runs a bad race. It's great that she stayed in training and she'll give any horse a race."