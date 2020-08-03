Nigel Tinkler considering Nunthorpe option for Ubettabelieveit

Nigel Tinkler is thinking of giving Ubettabelieveit a speculative entry in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

The speedy youngster could stick to his own age group for the Roses Stakes, also over five furlongs, but Tinkler has not ruled out looking at the all-aged Group One on August 21.

Ubettabelieveit showed he was an above-average two-year-old when winning the Listed National Stakes at Sandown.

"He is more likely to go to York, but he wouldn't run if it was very firm ground," said North Yorkshire-based Tinkler.

"He might go for the Roses Stakes or it's a possibility he might even get an entry in the Nunthorpe.

"He's been absolutely fine since Sandown."

His stablemate Acklam Express could also be heading to the York Ebor Festival after landing a nursery at Goodwood.

The Mehmas gelding registered a convincing victory in a fast time for the five furlongs.

"He's come back from Goodwood very well," said Tinkler.

"We won't make any decisions. I don't know what the handicapper is going to do. He did a very quick time on Thursday.

"We might look at a race at York, but we won't do anything in haste. He's a nice horse and we're going to enjoy his win on Thursday first."