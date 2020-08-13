Sky Sports Racing extends Ascot rights until 2024

Sky Sports has extended its partnership to broadcast Ascot’s 25 annual fixtures until at least 2024.

The renewal with Ascot is a further boost to Sky Sports Racing's global rights portfolio which includes the Breeders' Cup, Kentucky Derby, Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Longines Hong Kong International Races and Melbourne Cup Carnival as well as over 700 domestic fixtures including the St Leger Festival, Boodles Chester May Festival and Coral Welsh Grand National.

Sky Sports Racing's current rights agreement with Ascot lasts until the end of this year and the three-year extension now commits Ascot rights to the channel until January 1, 2024.

Royal Ascot, held behind closed doors this year, helped Sky Sports Racing attract a month reach audience of 2.2m UK viewers in June.

Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer at Ascot, said: "We have developed an excellent partnership with the whole team at Sky Sports Racing since rejoining the refreshed channel last year.

"Alongside the excellent racing broadcast we benefit from the strong digital audiences with attheraces.com and the broader promotional support from the Sky Sports portfolio. It is a huge pleasure to be announcing this extension to the end of 2023 prior to my departure from Ascot."

Rob Webster, Managing Director, Sky Sports, said: "We are delighted to be renewing our partnership with Ascot Racecourse for an additional three years. Sky Sports has supported horse racing for over two decades and it's a sport we're very passionate about.

"Sky Sports Racing continues to provide a platform for the best of international horse racing and meetings from Ascot Racecourse are a key part of our offering to our customers."