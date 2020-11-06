Jim Goldie expects Euchen Glen to shine at Doncaster

Jim Goldie believes Euchen Glen has plenty in his favour as he bids to end a successful season on a high in the Betfair November Handicap at Doncaster on Saturday.

The seven-year-old has taken a brace of Group Three races - the Cumberland Lodge and the St Simon Stakes this autumn - but won a handicap as recently as September.

That success came in the Old Borough Cup at Haydock, and he has gone up 8lb in the ratings since then to 109.

"It's a proper old-fashioned handicap with top-weight of 9st 10lb down to 8st, you don't usually get those these days," said Glasgow-based Goldie.

"It's back to the days of old when horses on 8st used to get in these races.

"He's going to have a lump a lot of weight again, but he is a Group horse in a handicap and is rated accordingly.

"He's in good order. He should like the ground, he's won over the course and distance so it should all be fine.

"He won't know he's got the weight on. Win, lose or draw, he's had a great season. It will take a decent horse to beat him."

Tim Easterby's three-strong team is headed by Ebor runner-up Glencadam Glory as he bids for a first win in the big race on the card that brings the curtain down on the turf season.

"He's a very good horse. He's in good form and he goes on the ground," said the Great Habton handler.

"We're claiming 7lb off him (with Ella McCain) which will be a big plus. He should run well."

Easterby has booked dual champion jockey Paul Hanagan for Aasheq, who makes a quick reappearance after finishing second at Redcar on Tuesday.

"He was a little unlucky the other day," said Easterby.

"He just got shut in a little bit and he didn't get a run, but he gets the trip and he should have a good chance."

Bollin Joan, the mount of Duran Fentiman, completes Easterby's trio. The five-year-old mare steps up in class after winning for the third time this season at Catterick last month.

"She is a few pounds out of the handicap, but she goes on the ground, gets the trip and has a small weight so she could have a chance," he said.

Joe Tuite landed this prize with Litigant in 2015 and expects Surrey Pride to put up a good show.

"He seems good. I think the ground was too soft at Newbury last time, he didn't seem to handle it. He couldn't get his feet out of the ground," said Tuite.

"We're hoping for a better performance this Saturday.

"It'll be his last run of the season, so let's hope he can run a nice race."

He added: "Litigant was different class, a legend of a horse. They are hard to follow, but this is a good horse and he's one for next year.

"I'm not worried about the trip at all. We're hopeful."

Ian Williams reports Kingbrook to be in prime condition as the three-year-old bids to follow up last month's Newmarket success.

"He's in good shape, His preparation has gone well and we couldn't be happier with him," the Alvechurch trainer told Sky Sports Racing.

"I was worried about him during the race as he looked to be running a bit too free, but Richard (Kingscote) gave him a great ride. He managed to hang on to enough and he finished very strongly. It was a nice step up in trip and one that suited well."

William also saddles Everything For You, whose last race came over hurdles on this course in January.

"We were getting him ready for the race last year and it was abandoned due to the flooding at Doncaster," he said.

"He went hurdling and we were unlucky not to get a prep run into him at Doncaster recently. He takes his chance and he finished ninth in the race in 2018, so we'd be hopeful of a nice run from him."