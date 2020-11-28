Honeysuckle primed for return in Hatton's Grace

Honeysuckle is reported to be in good heart as she bids for back-to-back wins in the Baroneracing.com Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Sunday.

Trained by Henry de Bromhead, the mare has yet to taste defeat in a point-to-point and eight races under Rules.

She won the Irish Champion Hurdle over two miles last season before coming out on top in a great battle with Benie Des Dieux in the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

"We're looking forward to it, she seems in good form and Henry seems happy with her, so let's hope she's got plenty of sparkle left," said Peter Molony, racing manager for owner Kenny Alexander.

"So far two and a half miles has looked her ideal trip - it's certainly her strongest form anyway. She won a Hatton's Grace and the Mares' Hurdle over it last year, but she's fine over a strongly-run two miles as well.

"I'd imagine, all going well, she'd go on from here to the Irish Champion again and then we'll make up our minds where we go (which race at Cheltenham) after that."

Rachael Blackmore will once again team up with the star mare.

Stayers' Hurdle runner-up Ronald Pump is Honeysuckle's main challenger on official ratings after he chased home Lisnagar Oscar in March.

Matthew Smith's stable star fell at the last in the Lismullen Hurdle won by Sire De Berlais on his return when not completely finished with.

"He was fine after it, which was the main thing," said Smith.

"He's very good over three miles, but there's nothing for him until Christmas, he's not a slow horse either.

"It's the first time he hasn't worn ear plugs for a long time, he's not as excitable as he once was and hopefully they might make him a bit sharper as well.

"Honeysuckle is a very smart mare, we know that, but if our lad is in the form he was at Cheltenham, he'd have a chance.

"We're building towards going back in March. There's a race for him at Leopardstown over Christmas and they are great races to win, but they are also stepping stones to Cheltenham as we know that suits him.

"For now it will be hurdles all the way - there's not much point going back chasing as he's a very good staying hurdler and there aren't too many."

Gordon Elliott fields two of the seven runners with Jack Kennedy on Fury Road and Mark Walsh on Cracking Smart.

Fury Road was only beaten a neck by Monkfish in the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham and won on his return in a Grade Two at Punchestown.

"Fury Road came out of his recent win at Punchestown in great shape," Elliott told Betfair.

"He is very well in himself and it will be interesting to see how he gets on here as I think the trip might be a little on the sharp side for him, but he is a horse with a high cruising speed and I don't think he needs a stamina test to be seen at his best.

"He's got a bit of work to do to get involved, but I think he could show up well."

Cracking Smart won the Boyne Hurdle last season, but on all known form looks up against it in this company.

"Cracking Smart is quite an idle horse and over the last couple of seasons I've noticed that he's not really at his best until the spring time, so he is best watched for the time being I would say," added Elliott.

"He would have needed his comeback in the Lismullen Hurdle when he was well beaten when falling and he has come forward for that run, but in reality he has it all to do here."

The two Elliott runners are owned by Gigginstown House Stud, who are also represented by Noel Meade's Beacon Edge who steps up in class after impressing twice already this season.

Willie Mullins runs Bacardys and the veteran Supasundae represents Jessica Harrington.