Mogul charges to Hong Kong Vase victory

Mogul produced a dominant display to provide Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore with a third victory in the Longines Hong Kong Vase in Sha Tin.

The Ballydoyle handler saddled Highland Reel to claim the Group One prize in 2015 and 2017, with Moore doing the steering on both occasions.

Mogul lined up with strong claims, having finally claimed the Group One victory he had long promised in the Grand Prix de Paris on his penultimate start, before finishing a creditable fifth in the Breeders' Cup Turf at Keeneland last month.

Hong Kong favourite Exultant led the field into the home straight, but he was unable to resist Mogul's late charge, with three lengths separating the pair at the line.

Columbus County was a close-up third, with French raider Royal Julius finishing last of the seven runners.

O'Brien told Sky Sports Racing: "We're delighted with him. He's a big, powerful, strong horse who is made like a miler. It was only when we started riding him patiently and riding him more for speed than stamina that we've seen the best of him.

"Ryan gave him a lovely ride. He settled lovely and quickened very well.

"He's a very exciting horse for next year. I think anything from a mile and a quarter to a mile and a half on nice ground (suits).

"Ryan says he's really matured and is really improving. He's got a very solid mind."