Chepstow Coral Welsh Grand National card abandoned

Chepstow's Coral Welsh Grand National meeting has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

The fixture has had no luck down the years on the weather front and once more course officials were forced to admit defeat.

Earlier in the week there had been optimism that the prestigious card, which also features the Grade One Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle, would survive but a further downfall overnight from Storm Bella left the course with patches of false ground.

Clerk of the course Libby O'Flaherty inspected at 7.45am but was left with no choice but to call the meeting off.

"We've had another 27mm overnight and this morning, up to 7am when I was walking the track," said O'Flaherty.

"It's so annoying as there's just one area of false ground down the back straight and I was trying to find a way around it but there just isn't one."

Speaking later in the morning O'Flaherty confirmed that the meeting would now be run on January 9.

"We've rescheduled for January 9. It should be like-for-like but we are just waiting for official confirmation that the card will be exactly the same," she said.

Limerick's card on Sunday was also called off due to waterloging while the meeting there on Monday must pass an 8am precautionary inspection following 18mm of overnight rain on already heavy ground.