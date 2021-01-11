BHA expect racing to continue

The British Horseracing Authority has been given no indication from Government that a stoppage of elite sport in Britain is imminent, the PA news agency understands.

Rumours on social media on Sunday evening suggested a shutdown of sport, including racing and football, was under consideration in a bid to reduce the rising rate of coronavirus.

However, it understood that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has contacted the ruling body of racing to inform that no such discussions have taken place, and no formal meetings were planned for Monday.

On Monday morning, the BHA posted on Twitter: "British racing continues behind closed doors this week", followed by a list of fixtures scheduled to take place on Monday and Tuesday.

The BHA also later tweeted a reminder to all participants to follow the Covid-19 protocols in place - both on course and in yards.