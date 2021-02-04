Aintree assignment top of Magic Of Light agenda

A second shot at the Randox Grand National remains the ultimate aim for 2019 runner-up Magic Of Light.

The 10-year-old was last seen finishing eight lengths behind Dan Skelton's Roksana in the Grade Two Warfield Mares' Hurdle at Ascot on January 23.

Jessica Harrington's runner had won the two previous renewals of the race, but found Skelton's highly-regarded mare too good and was passed after the last hurdle having led throughout.

Harrington reports Magic Of Light to be in good form following the run, saying: "She's very well, we were pleased with her."

The Kildare-based trainer then pointed out the gap in ratings between her mare and the winner, with Magic Of Light ranked 4lb lower than Roksana but meeting off level weights.

"On ratings she had no right to beat that filly and she ran a very good race on ground that was probably a bit tacky for her," she said.

"It probably was a stronger renewal, and the ground was very tacky."

Though there are no appearances pencilled in for the meantime, Harrington is clear on the ultimate aim for the mare this season.

"We've no idea where we'll go next, none at all," she said.

"But the Grand National is the aim, so we'll just work our way towards that."

Magic Of Light finished two and three-quarter lengths behind Tiger Roll in the 2019 Aintree marathon, almost causing a notable upset when starting at a massive price of 66-1.

The mare's performance over the extreme trip and unique fences of the Grand National were testament to her versatility, whilst her consistency is highlighted by the fact that she has won or been placed in 12 of her 17 chase outings.

"She's lovely, she's very consistent," Harrington said.

"She is as she is, and she's in great form this year."