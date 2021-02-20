Hollie Doyle dazzles on True Self

Hollie Doyle broke American hearts when bringing Willie Mullins' True Self with a tremendous late run to take the Neom Turf Cup in Riyadh.

Britain's record-breaking female jockey produced True Self to collar long-time leader Channel Maker close home and lift the £437,956 first prize.

Bill Mott's Channel Maker, a close third in the Breeders' Cup Turf, looked like he had the race in the bag when he slipped the field at the top of straight after soaring past For The Top.

However, jockey Joel Rosario had not accounted for True Self's abundant stamina - and the eight-year-old started to reduce the gap.

With Doyle in full drive, True Self pulled away from Channel Maker to score by a length and a quarter. The pair were four and three-quarter lengths clear of Emirates Knight in third.

The well-fancied Tilsit, trained by Charlie Hills, had a good early position but was beaten a long way from home.