Mishriff camp eye Juddmonte International as target

The Juddmonte International at York in August is likely to be a prime target for Mishriff following his exciting victory in the Saudi Cup.

Owner Prince Faisal has personal reasons to target the Group One over an extended 10 furlongs on the Knavesmire with the John Gosden-trained colt.

There is a family connection because he was related to the founder of Juddmonte Farms, Khalid Abdullah, who died last month - and of course the race has a tremendous worldwide reputation.

"I think the Prince, for many reasons, has his eye on the Juddmonte," said the owner's racing manager Ted Voute.

"With winning the Juddmonte, you tend to be the highest-rated horse in the world - or thereabouts.

"I think he is keen to prove he is as good a horse as there is - and he was related to Prince Khalid.

"He's got no interest in selling him at the moment. He wants to enjoy the racing. Ultimately he'll go to stud.

"John Gosden and the Prince will talk about plans."

The top races over a mile and a quarter and maybe a mile and a half will come under discussion after Mishriff showed his versatility on Saturday by beating two of the best American dirt horses in Charlatan and Knicks Go to claim the world's richest race.

The Dubai World Cup, the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and the Breeders' Cup Classic are also certain to come into the conversation between trainer and the owner-breeder.

"At this stage, I don't think he'll race until Royal Ascot if he goes there," added Voute.

"The Dubai World Cup is only a few weeks away. He's in it, he'll be invited - and we've got to have that discussion.

"The Prince is keen to add a domestic Group One. He won in France (Prix du Jockey Club) - and if we are going to make him attractive as a stallion you need to add a domestic Group One to the CV. I would suggest the Juddmonte would be it.

"He is building a very interesting CV. There aren't many horses who can win a French Derby and then a race on dirt over a furlong shorter.

"He did not go for the Arc last year, because the Prince wanted to see the horse run on his home turf as he hadn't seen him for a year, and that has come out very successfully.

"What could be up for discussion is the Arc if the horse is sound and well. You could consider the Breeders' Cup Classic.

"The Prince raced the sire (Make Believe), and Mishriff is the fourth generation, so it meant a lot to him."