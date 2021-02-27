Tamaroc Du Mathan lands Pendil

Tamaroc Du Mathan displayed a potent turn of foot to provide Paul Nicholls with yet another victory in the Close Brothers Pendil Novices' Chase at Kempton.

Winning the race for an 11th time, Nicholls is now favouring a trip to Aintree or Ayr for the six-year-old, who proved no match for Shishkin last time out.

Ga Law and Coole Cody set a good standard to aim at, with the former already a Grade Two winner and the latter having won the Paddy Power Gold Cup, and the pair led into the straight.

However, Harry Cobden was merely biding his time in behind, pulling his mount out wide before scooting clear to score by three and three-quarter lengths from Ga Law.

"I'd suspect he will go to Aintree for the two-and-a-half-mile novice chase (Manifesto Novices' Chase) or to Ayr the weekend after," said Nicholls.

"I don't see him going to Cheltenham. It is a nice race to win en route to Aintree or Ayr. A flatter track suits him.

"He is the sort of horse you could look at the Silviniaco Conti Chase back here over two and a half next season."