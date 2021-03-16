Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle unstoppable in Champion Hurdle

Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Unibet Champion Hurdle as she guided Honeysuckle to a brilliant victory at Cheltenham.

Blackmore produced the heavily-backed 11-10 favourite to lead between the final two flights and she bounded up the hill to go on and win in impressive fashion.

Silver Streak, Not So Sleepy and Goshen were the expected pacesetters early on, with Abacadabras falling at the third flight.

As the field went out into the country, it soon became apparent Jamie Moore was having steering problems on Goshen, whose chance soon went as a result.

Honeysuckle moved forward with ease, leaving the opposition in her wake as the Henry de Bromhead-trained mare powered away to take her 100 per cent record over hurdles to 11.

The pair crossed the line six and a half lengths clear of 2020 runner-up Sharjah, with last year's winner Epatante another three lengths away in third place.