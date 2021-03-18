The Shunter lands massive bonus at Cheltenham

The Shunter landed a £100,000 bonus as he triumphed in the Paddy Power Plate Handicap Chase.

Emmet Mullins' charge won the Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso last time out, putting him in line for the bumper windfall if he could follow up in any race at the Festival.

The Shunter was sent off the 9-4 favourite in the hands of 7lb claimer Jordan Gainford and travelled supremely well throughout, racing prominently before kicking on at the turn for home.

Farclas tried to reel him back on the run to the line, but The Shunter was not for passing, with Top Notch also staying on back in third.

Gainford said: "It's unbelievable, I can't describe it, to be honest. Massive thanks to Emmet Mullins for letting me ride him and Mr Byrne, the owner. On a big day like this, for a 7lb claimer, it's a massive opportunity. I'm just delighted it came off.

"He was stepping up in trip today and I thought that was the key to him. I gave him a squeeze at one or two but he likes to do his own little thing.

"To be honest, he took me there, I was there way too early. He started to wander, he'd have loved a bit of company down to the second-last, but he's battled after the second-last and after the last again.

"It's unbelievable - a big thanks everyone at home for all the opportunities I've got."