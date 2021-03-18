Telmesomethinggirl another for unstoppable Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore strengthened her lead in the race to be top jockey at Cheltenham with victory on Telmesomethinggirl in the Parnell Properties Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.
It was her fifth of the week and second on the day after winning the Ryanair Chase on Allaho.
Like Allaho and Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday, Telmesomethinggirl was trained by Henry de Bromhead. The County Waterford-based trainer was also responsible for the runner-up Magic Daze, who made the running and did not give up when headed.
However, Robbie Power's mount had no answer to the finishing flourish of Telmesomethinggirl (5-1).
Bounding up the hill, the six-year-old took the Grade Two contest by five and a half lengths from her stablemate. Mighty Blue was a length and a half away in third place.
