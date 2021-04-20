Snow Lantern to miss 1000 Guineas and head to York

Leading Qipco 1000 Guineas contender Snow Lantern is to miss the Newmarket Classic and instead run at York's Dante meeting.

The daughter of two Guineas winners in being by Frankel out of Sky Lantern, like her dam she is trained by Richard Hannon.

She was third-favourite for the fillies' Classic having beaten John and Thady Gosden's Derab - who Enable's half-brother - by a length and three-quarters.

Hannon said on his website: "Following a discussion with connections, Snow Lantern will not be taking up her engagement in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket and will instead be aimed for either the Group Three Musidora Stakes or the Listed Michael Seeley Stakes at York's May meeting.

"With the Michael Seeley being run over a mile and the Musidora over a mile and a quarter, both of these races will give us options and gives her an extra couple of weeks.

"Either race will give us a good guide on where we stand for the rest of the season with her too. She holds entries in the Epsom Oaks and Prix de Diane, and these engagements will be dependant on her York performance.

"There are plenty of options coming up for her. She is a special filly, with a beautiful pedigree and has already proved an exciting prospect for her owner-breeders, Rockcliffe Stud"

On the same card, Hannon landed the Greenham Stakes with Chindit, who has now won four of his five outings with his sole defeat coming on soft ground in the Dewhurst.

"Chindit came out of the race brilliantly, he was in the pen most of the next day and has cantered this morning and he's fine," said Hannon on Tuesday.

"His form is solid and it looks like he's going to be suited by the test of the Guineas. To me it looked as if he was crying out for a mile."

On the other side of the coin, however, was Happy Romance, who failed to see out seven furlongs in the Fred Darling and will now revert to sprinting.

"She just didn't stay, so we'll go sprinting," said Hannon.

"I must admit I thought she was sure to stay, but she clearly didn't.

"I don't mind admitting when I'm wrong, it happens often enough. There are still plenty of races she can go for and she's already won a Super Sprint, a Group Three and a sales race at York already and the owners have had a ball.

"There are many good days left in her yet."