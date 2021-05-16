Racecourses ready as racegoers return to tracks on Monday

Monday marks the end of racing behind closed doors as courses are permitted to welcome a limited number of spectators.

The latest milestone in the Government's roadmap out of lockdown allows racecourses to host 4,000 fans or fill the course to 50 per cent capacity - whichever is the lesser number.

There is also a slight easing in restrictions on course, with owners able to access the parade ring to meet trainers and jockeys and masks only compulsory in the paddock and indoor areas.

Carlisle, Redcar, Leicester and Windsor all host fixtures on Monday and will therefore be the first tracks to benefit from the change in policy, with Ffos Las still restricted to racing behind closed doors due to the differing stance between the English and Welsh governments.

The impact of Covid-19 left Carlisle unable to host a single Flat fixture last year, but the Cumbrian track was able to run a behind-closed-doors jumps programme from October onwards.

Officials at Carlisle are excited to reinstate the Flat action in front of paying spectators.

"We're delighted to be able to welcome back Flat racing to Carlisle after such a long absence and it's particularly fitting that it coincides with the first day of spectators being allowed to return to racecourses," said Molly Dingwall, general manager at Carlisle.

"The pandemic has had a huge impact on sport as a whole and we've felt that just as keenly at Carlisle racecourse. It was disappointing not to be able to host our Flat programme last year and that meant some historic races did not take place, but we couldn't be more excited about Monday.

"Owners, trainers and spectators have been so supportive of the course over the years, not to mention incredibly patient.

"The team here have been absolutely brilliant and have worked incredibly hard to keep the course in great condition. We can't wait to welcome everyone back for what should be a fantastic summer of Flat racing."

Redcar stages an eight-race card, with the first race fittingly named the Great To Welcome You Back Median Auction Maiden Stakes.

Redcar's general manager Amy Fair said: "We're really looking forward to welcoming spectators back after so long, we've really missed the atmosphere they bring, but the emphasis has to remain very much on public safety."

Leicester will also be in action, with a seven-race evening card kicking off at 5.05pm after over a year of racing in front of empty grandstands.

David Maykels, general manager of the racecourse, said: "We are looking forward to welcoming annual members and the public back after 15 long months.

"Tomorrow evening sees further relaxation also for owners, who can now enter the parade ring and winners enclosure for their race.

"We have hired a large marquee until September to facilitate hospitality clients and owners due to losing our boxes and club room for jockeys and stewards.

"Tomorrow we will be providing the paddock pavilion for owners and trainers, plus in annual members we will be providing some welcome-back bubbly to thank them for their support.

"Let us hope this is the start of a special summer and beyond."